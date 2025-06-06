Man arrested for battery on deputies at Marathon hospital: Sheriff

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked deputies at a hospital in Marathon, authorities said.

Elson Joseph Stuart, 39, was arrested Thursday on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies had responded to Fisherman's Hospital Thursday morning after receiving a call of a disruptive patient, Stuart, who was yelling, cursing, and pulled an intravenous needle out of his arm, officials said.

Stuart would calm down then become aggressive again, and at one point, he pushed a deputy out of a room and tried to slam the door shut, the sheriff's office said.

During the encounter, Stuart "repeatedly grabbed, pulled, lunged, and altogether resisted Deputies who were trying to place him in custody," the sheriff's office said.

Stuart was eventually shocked with a Taser and later taken to jail.