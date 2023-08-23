Hollywood

Man arrested for bringing loaded gun to child's elementary school in Hollywood: Police

Thomas Freeman Richardson, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, Broward jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

A man was arrested after police said he brought a loaded gun to his daughter's elementary school in Hollywood.

Thomas Freeman Richardson, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, Broward jail records showed.

Hollywood Police said Richardson was attending an event at West Hollywood Elementary School on Friday and had left his bag unattended near a bookshelf.

A staff member found the bag, which contained a Glock 9mm handgun with seven rounds in it, an arrest report said.

Richardson was arrested at the school. Police body camera footage showed him in handcuffs being removed from the school.

It's unclear what function Richardson was attending at the school. Classes for students in Broward began on Monday.

In bond court, it was learned Richardson's daughter attends the school. His defense attorney said he's a truck driver and has a concealed weapon license.

A judge set his bond at $2,500 and ordered him not to return to the school or possess firearms or ammunition.

