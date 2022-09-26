Man Arrested for Broward Video Voyeurism After Similar Arrest in Miami-Dade

A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now behind bars for similar video voyeurism charges in Broward.

Ciano Brown, who turned 31 on Monday, was arrested Sunday on one count of video voyeurism. He is being held on no bond pending a court hearing.

Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's dress at a North Lauderdale Walmart at 7900 W. McNab Road back on September 9, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office showed Brown walking toward a woman in a sundress before he bends down and extends his arm under the woman's dress, authorities said.

He then looked around and did it again without the woman noticing, the video showed.

In his hand was a cellphone, which he used to videotape take pictures of the victim’s undergarments without her permission, authorities said.

Brown was arrested last year at Aventura Mall for placing his cell phone below a woman’s skirt. He was later banned from going to the mall.