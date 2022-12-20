Man Arrested for Child Abuse After Dropping Baby at Walmart in NW Miami-Dade: Police

A man was arrested on a child abuse charge after he dropped a baby at a Walmart in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the store at 3200 Northwest 79th Street. Footage showed multiple police officers in the parking lot.

Miami-Dade Police said the 4-month-old baby was taken to a local hospital where her condition was unknown.

Patrick Abbott, 31, was taken into custody and later charged with child abuse with no great bodily harm, an arrest report said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, several customers reported seeing Abbott drop the girl on the floor.

An off-duty officer who was working security at the store approached Abbott and saw him drop the girl again, the report said.

Abbott walked away from the baby but then picked her up as "bystanders began to scream and run toward the victim," the report said.

Abbott was taken into custody and told detectives he had only dropped the baby once, by accident, the report said.

He was later booked into jail where he was being held on $5,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.