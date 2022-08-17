Man Arrested for Exposing Himself at Supermarket in Pembroke Pines: Police

For a second time in five days, Pembroke Pines Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to shoppers.

Deandre Jamar Bent, 26, walked up and exposed himself to a woman and her young daughter who were waiting for the woman's husband to pick them up outside a Bravo Supermarket about 2 p.m. Saturday, police said.

According to the arrest report, Bent dropped his pants and grabbed himself in front of them and then walked south through the parking lot.

The husband called police and they found Bent inside the supermarket. Officers said they looked at security camera video that showed Bent exposing and fondling himself.

Another witness came forward to tell police Bent had exposed himself to others in the parking lot earlier in the day, the report stated.

During questioning, Bent denied everything and declined to talk about it, police said.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition to a child under 16 and exposure. He was released from the Broward County Jail Monday on a $5,500 bond.

In an unrelated case on Aug. 9, Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation and exposure of sexual organs after he allegedly touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

He remains in jail on bonds totaling $8,500, records show.