Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing at Miami Gardens Home: Police

A man is being held without bond after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a residence in Miami Gardens.

Virgil Andrews, 30, faces charges of 2nd degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Near 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Miami Gardens responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers that Andrews had stabbed the victim multiple times in the head and barricaded himself inside the residence, according to the arrest report.

Officers gained entry into the home and found the victim lying unresponsive in a pool of blood, according to the arrest report. Andrews was found in a restroom.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tended to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m. Two knives were recovered from the house, according to the arrest report.

Andrews was transported to Palmetto Hospital and then released. He was arrested later in the day by police and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is being held without bond.