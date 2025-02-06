Man arrested for fatally beating 2 homeless people in Miami pleads not guilty

A man arrested on murder charges after an "unprovoked" attack on homeless people in downtown Miami that left two dead and two others hospitalized last month has pleaded not guilty.

Brenton Clarke was arrested in January after police claim he beat several homeless people who were sleeping on the sidewalk on Northwest 6th Street.

State attorneys announced during an arraignment Thursday that they plan to prosecute Clarke on two second-degree murder, two attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery charges, punishable by up to life in prison.

Clarke, 36, was not physically present for his arraignment.

Miami-Dade Corrections Brenton Clarke

An arrest report for Clarke details that police spoke to several witnesses and obtained surveillance video that showed the attack.

At around 5:44 a.m. on Jan. 16, Clarke was allegedly seen attacking a couple that was sleeping on the sidewalk with a metal rod, the report said. He then ran across the street and "delivers several strikes" to a third person, before he started pulling on that victim’s belongings, the report said.

Clarke ran westbound on Northwest 6th Street toward Northwest 1st Avenue with those stolen items, and about five minutes later, he allegedly used the metal rod to attack a fourth person, who was sleeping on the sidewalk, the report said.

Then, just before 6 a.m., police said video showed how Clarke went back toward the third victim, "who is now on his knees," and attacked him with a large wooden stick that witnesses said he picked up nearby.

He hit the victim several times, and knocked him flat on the ground, the arrest report said. Then he went back to the couple and attacked them again, the report said.

Surveillance allegedly then showed how the suspect confronted a fifth person, but he was "ultimately confronted by an armed witness," so he threw the large wooden stick and fled westbound.

Two of the four victims died from their injuries, according to police. The other two were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Clarke, who is listed as being a New York resident, must stay in jail until trial.