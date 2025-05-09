Miami-Dade County

Man arrested for human trafficking in Miami involving victim he met on TikTok: Cops

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An alleged pimp is facing human trafficking charges in Miami involving a victim he met on TikTok, authorities said.

Kenneth Coble, 35, was arrested Thursday on human trafficking and prostitution charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Coble met the victim on TikTok about two years ago and asked her to meet him in Memphis, Tennessee "under the pretense of a romantic relationship."

Kenneth Coble
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
When the victim arrived in Memphis, she learned Coble didn't have a job, home, vehicle or any money, the report said.

A couple days later, Coble physically assaulted her and broke her nose, and on several other occasions he beat her, causing a fractured eye socket, fractured spine, and fractured ribs, the report said.

On one occasion, he choked her, leaving bruises on her neck, according to the report.

During this time, the victim had also started engaging in sex acts in exchange for money, which she gave to Coble, in Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Jacksonville, Florida, the report said.

Last month, they traveled to Miami, where the victim started doing prostitution work in an area called "The Blade," the report said.

Coble would bring the victim there and leave her but would stay nearby "conducting the commercial sex dates," the report said.

The victim would text him when a "date" was commencing and when it was done, and he would text back "bring me my money," the report said.

Customers would pay in cash or through apps, between $50 to $220 depending on the duration and the sex act, and Coble would order her to hand over the cash or transfer the digital funds, the report said.

At one point, authorities said Coble had the victim set up an online sex solicitation advertisement.

Coble was arrested and booked into jail. He later appeared before a judge who ordered him held without bond.

