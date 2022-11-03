Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy.

Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, impersonating a law enforcement officer and extortion.

According to an arrest report, BSO launched an investigation in October claiming Hardy had spoofed a Broward courtroom control room number to contact victims. In the calls, he claimed to be a deputy and said there were warrants for their arrest.

Hardy demanded the victims pay a surety bond in cash through a bail company. At least four of the victims paid more than $50,000 to Hardy between September 7 and September 10.

The investigation found Hardy to be the suspect and deputies learned similar crimes had occurred in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. He had fled to Georgia and later was in Texas, where he was arrested during a traffic stop for the Pennsylvania calls.

Hardy faces a $900,000 bond on the Broward charges.

BSO said they never call to ask for money or personal information, demand bond money or any form of payment. If you receive this type of call, officials say do not provide any personal information or money. Instead, immediately hang up and contact law enforcement.