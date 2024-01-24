Man arrested for impersonating officer after making traffic stop in Pembroke Pines: Police

A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after authorities said he pulled over another driver in Pembroke Pines while carrying a stolen badge.

Davonte Clyde Thompson, 29, of Miramar, is facing a charge of impersonating a police officer after making the illegal traffic stop, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Davonte Clyde Thompson

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when they received a 911 call of a reckless driver in the area of Pines Boulevard and University Drive.

The caller identified himself as a police officer and said he'd pulled

the vehicle over in the parking lot of a bank, police said.

When officers arrived, they determined that the caller, identified as Thompson, was not a police officer, and that he used a stolen police badge that belonged to a retired sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana to illegally conduct the traffic stop, officials said.

Thompson was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police said Thompson used a silver Volkswagen Atlas to make the stop, and said it's unknown if he committed similar crimes in the past.

Anyone who may have been illegally stopped by Thompson was asked to call police.