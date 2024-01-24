Broward County

Man arrested for impersonating officer after making traffic stop in Pembroke Pines: Police

Davonte Clyde Thompson, 29, of Miramar, is facing a charge of impersonating a police officer after making the illegal traffic stop, police said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer after authorities said he pulled over another driver in Pembroke Pines while carrying a stolen badge.

Davonte Clyde Thompson, 29, of Miramar, is facing a charge of impersonating a police officer after making the illegal traffic stop, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Davonte Clyde Thompson

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when they received a 911 call of a reckless driver in the area of Pines Boulevard and University Drive.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The caller identified himself as a police officer and said he'd pulled
the vehicle over in the parking lot of a bank, police said.

When officers arrived, they determined that the caller, identified as Thompson, was not a police officer, and that he used a stolen police badge that belonged to a retired sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana to illegally conduct the traffic stop, officials said.

Thompson was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Local

Labor Shortage 1 hour ago

Apprenticeship program helping to fill critical gap in construction industry across South Florida

Sunrise 1 hour ago

Sunrise Uber driver sexually battered woman after giving her ride home: Police

Police said Thompson used a silver Volkswagen Atlas to make the stop, and said it's unknown if he committed similar crimes in the past.

Anyone who may have been illegally stopped by Thompson was asked to call police.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyMiramarPembroke Pines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us