Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct With Young Girl in Miami Home Depot: Police

A man was arrested after he was accused of lewd conduct with an 11-year-old girl inside a Miami Home Depot store, police said.

Jorge Alberto Reyes-Jimenez, 52, was arrested Sunday on one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened at the Home Depot at 3030 Southwest 8th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, the girl said she was sitting in the store waiting for her parents to finish shopping when the suspect, who she didn't know, approached and sat in front of her.

He asked if her parents were close by, then asked if she liked older men, before he asked her to do a lewd act, the report said.

The girl made eye contact with an employee and signaled for help and the employee contacted an off-duty officer.

Reyes-Jimenez clamed he was on the phone listening to audio recordings and talking to himself, and said he remembered asking the girl if she was alone, if she was scared of him and if she wanted him to leave, the report said. He denied ever asking her to perform a lewd act, but said there was a possibility he said something of that nature but it wasn't directed at her, the report said.

Reyes-Jimenez was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.