Man Arrested for Making Videos Threatening Central Florida School Shooting: Police

A man was arrested after allegedly making several rap videos and posting them online, with one of the videos threatening to shoot up a Central Florida school.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports 36-year-old Tron Welborn was arrested Monday in Volusia County and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to the station, police in the city of Port Orange said they got a call from a woman who said she saw a video on YouTube of someone threatening a "mass school shooting in Spruce Creek."

Port Orange has two schools with the name Spruce Creek in them.

Police in Daytona Beach were called into the investigation since Welborn lives in the city and placed him under arrest.

Welborn allegedly made a second video threatening to shoot up a Trader Joe's distribution center in Daytona Beach, where he worked.