Man arrested for possessing child porn wanted to ‘adopt a little girl for his sexual desires': MDSO

Nicholas Sonet, 27, of Miami, faces charges of promoting and possessing sexual performance by a child

By NBC6

A South Florida man is behind bars after investigators found he possessed various child sex abuse materials, authorities said Friday.

Nicholas Sonet, 27, of Miami, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of promoting and possessing sexual performance by a child, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced.

Booking photo of Nicholas Sonet
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Nicholas Sonet

According to investigators, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple tips saying that an internet user was in possession of child sex abuse material.

A search warrant at Sonet's home revealed he had multiple videos of children – some victims as young as 1 year – being sexually abused. Investigators also say they found hundreds of media files in various apps on his cellphone.

Sonet engaged in multiple chats saying he wanted to "adopt a 'little girl for his sexual desires,'" an arrest warrant read. He also allegedly said he wished to impregnate who be believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Sonet remained booked in Miami-Dade jail as of Friday afternoon. His bond was set to $35,000.

