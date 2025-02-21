Man arrested for possessing child porn wanted to ‘adopt a little girl for his sexual desires': MDSO

A South Florida man is behind bars after investigators found he possessed various child sex abuse materials, authorities said Friday.

Nicholas Sonet, 27, of Miami, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of promoting and possessing sexual performance by a child, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced.

According to investigators, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple tips saying that an internet user was in possession of child sex abuse material.

A search warrant at Sonet's home revealed he had multiple videos of children – some victims as young as 1 year – being sexually abused. Investigators also say they found hundreds of media files in various apps on his cellphone.

Sonet engaged in multiple chats saying he wanted to "adopt a 'little girl for his sexual desires,'" an arrest warrant read. He also allegedly said he wished to impregnate who be believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Sonet remained booked in Miami-Dade jail as of Friday afternoon. His bond was set to $35,000.