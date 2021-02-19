Man Arrested for Secretly Snapping Photos Up Woman's Skirt at Aventura Mall Store: Police

A South Florida man is behind bars after secretly taking photos of a woman’s undergarments at a store in Aventura Mall, authorities said.

Officers said Ciano Brown, 29, snapped the photos and videos at the Guess store inside the mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Brown allegedly placed his phone under the store manager’s skirt and took the photos and videos without her knowledge or consent, according to the arrest report. Surveillance footage shows that Brown targeted the same employee on several prior occasions, taking photos of her underwear without her knowledge in several parts of the store.

Brown was caught by the victim on Jan. 28th. He fled the scene and was subsequently identified in a photographic line-up, according to the arrest report.

Police said Brown identified himself in surveillance footage, but denied that he was engaging in voyeuristic behavior. He claimed he was taking photos of items on the shelves.

Brown was banned from Aventura Mall for life, the report stated.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being charged with one count of video voyeurism, a felony.