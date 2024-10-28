Man arrested for shooting ex-wife several times inside Kendall home: Police

A woman is critically injured after she was shot by her ex-husband inside a Kendall home on Sunday morning, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Officers initially responded to the home located in the 6200 block of Southwest 109th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after a tenant came home to large amount of blood on the floor and found the woman with gunshot wounds, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported her to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to her torso, extremities and buttocks, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, Hialeah Police said they received a call from a man claiming he was involved in a shooting in Kendall, police said. He was later identified as the woman's ex-husband, Pedro Nunez.

According to an arrest report, Nunez admitted to shooting his ex-wife about four times and stopped shooting when her body fell towards a door, causing it to break open.

When officers found her, the victim was able to tell them that her ex-husband was responsible for the shooting, while she went in and out of consciousness, the report stated.

Nunez was later transferred into the custody of the Miami-Dade Police Department, whose Domestic Violence detectives have taken over the investigation, according to MDPD.

A neighbor, Maria Perez, told NBC6 that she heard disturbing sounds that morning.

"I heard a woman screaming and it was like, sometimes people party and they scream, but this was like scream scream scream," Perez said.

Nunez has been charged with attempted felony murder. His ex-wife is still fighting for her life, with another surgery scheduled for Monday.

The former couple share a 10-year-old child, according to police.

NBC6 is working to learn the circumstances that led up to the shooting.