Man arrested for stealing car with three-year-old inside booked in Broward

The man who, earlier this month, stole a car from outside an Oakland Park IHOP with a three-year-old child inside and then fled has been booked into a Broward County jail.

The man, 33-year-old Phillip J. Pepe, Jr., was taken into custody on June 23rd in Lake Worth, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, on June 17ht, deputies arrived at an Oakland Park IHOP over reports of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old boy inside.

Surveillance video captured the moment a woman arrived to pick up food at an IHOP, located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd. just after 8 a.m., and stepped away from her car without the child.

Moments later, Pepe is seen jumping into the car and driving away.

Phillip J. Pepe, Jr.

Surveillance video shows the woman shortly after, food in hand, walking frantically through the parking lot as she realizes her vehicle with her child inside is nowhere to be found.

A few minutes later, BSO deputies arrived at the IHOP parking lot after the woman was seen speaking on the phone.

NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports from Oakland Park where a man stole a car with a child in it. He is still on the run, but the child has been found safe.

Luckily deputies found the vehicle moments later with the child unharmed at a gas station at 1901 N.W. 40th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, according to the report.

Pepe is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

He is facing a number of charges including kidnap of a minor/confine child under 13 years of age without consent of a parent, kidnap/false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age without consent of a parent, and grand theft auto.