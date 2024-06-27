Man arrested for stealing from fundraising 12-year-old in Naranja

A 12-year-old Miami-Dade boy was robbed by a man while he was out trying to raise money through his own business.

About a year ago, Noel Prince started his own business, Caveman's Snack Shack.

“It's been amazing,” Prince said.

The 12-year-old raises money to pay for different activities, like football and modeling — and that's not all.

“I wanted to be independent, on my own, because I knew one day my mom wasn't going to be here,” Prince said.

The 12-year-old usually sets up shop at a 7-Eleven in Naranja, rain or shine. That's where he was heading last Friday, with his mom not far behind, when suddenly, a man ran up to him and snatched his bag that contained $40 inside.

Miami-Dade Dade Police later identified the thief as 59-year-old Michael Hughes. Prince said he chased after Hughes, who police said took the money out of the bag, tossed the bag, and threw a rock at the 12-year-old.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Michael Hughes

“I don't know, I think he just needed the money real bad, but that's not how you earn money,” Prince said.

Prince and his mom caught up with Hughes at his house a few blocks away. A police report said the boy's mom called 911, and officers detained Hughes.

When detectives interviewed Hughes, he placed himself at the scene of the crime but denied doing anything wrong, the report said.

Despite what happened to him, Prince said he won't give up on his goals. He is, however, going to start doing things a little differently.

“I'm putting my money bag at the back from now on, and I decided we won't have any money in the bag when we go out,” he said.

Prince was able to get his money back. And as far as Hughes, he wants him to get some help.

Hughes is charged with robbery and aggravated battery.