Man arrested for taking voyeur video of young child at library in Kendall: MDPD

Jonathan Goldenberg was arrested after fleeing on foot when confronted by the child’s mother.

Miami-Dade Police arrested a man who they said confessed to taking a video showing a young girl inside of a public library in Kendall.

Jonathan Goldenberg, 37, was charged with voyeurism of a child after providing a full confession for taking a video of the 8-year-old girl in the library located at 9101 Southwest 97th Avenue.

According to a news release by Miami-Dade Police, the mother of the child saw Goldenberg pull out his cellphone and video record her daughter, who was wearing a skirt, from underneath a table.

The release states the mother confronted Goldenberg, and he fled on foot.

Jonathan Goldenberg, 37, arrested for voyeurism of a child under 16

When detectives arrived at the library, an employee at the library showed them surveillance video of the incident confirming what had happened, according to the arrest affidavit.

The library employee also said that he knew Goldenberg as he frequents the library and shared his information with the police, according to the affidavit.

The employee also said that Goldenberg contacted the library and apologized for his actions, police say.

Police later arrived at the home of Goldenberg to which he confessed of taking the photographs with his cellphone and then deleting them before the authorities arrived, the affidavit says.

Goldenberg was taken into custody without any incident, the police say.

