Man Arrested for Tuesday Deadly Shooting Outside Hialeah Gardens Bus Stop

Police have arrested a man they say opened fire on a group of people at a Hialeah Gardens bus stop, killing one.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 40-year-old Roland Day and charged him with second degree murder as well as attempted murder for the Tuesday incident.

The shooting happened around 2:20 in the afternoon at the bus stop outside a Home Depot near Northwest 138th Street and W. Okeechobee Road.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the three victims, who are coworkers, were waiting for a bus when a man walked up and shot them.

One of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Stringer, was killed at the scene. Two other men, ages 38 and 66, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Witnesses said they heard at least five gunshots.

"We actually were able to speak to Mr. Stringer's mother, who is very distraught," said Det. Argemis Colome. "She said her son worked 10-12 hours a day and he was just coming home from work."