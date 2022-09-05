Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms.

At the scene, FLPD took the man — identified as 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt — into custody without further incident.

FLPD says Chilcutt caused an extensive amount of damage during this incident and has been charged with burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.