Man Arrested for Vandalizing Police Cars During Protests

Miami police have arrested a man they say smashed several police cars during protests that took place across the city last weekend.

According to an arrest report, a City of Miami police officer was helping direct traffic in the area of South Miami Avenue and 8th Street when a large crowd of protesters traveling eastbound on 8th Street approached.

As the crowed passed by the officer's marked patrol vehicle, he heard breaking glass and turned to see a man smashing the vehicle's rear window with a skateboard.

The man, who was later identified as 21-year-old Marco Antonio Lopez, fled with the crowd.

Later in the evening, close to 7:30 p.m., CCTV footage captured images of Lopez smashing another police car near the gate of a Miami Police station located around Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest 4th Street, where protesters were gathered.

Again, Lopez used his skateboard and caused damage to the front driver side window.

Police were also able to locate several public social media videos of Lopez smashing the cars, which helped them confirm his identity, locate and detain him.

When arrested, Lopez confessed to having vandalized the car, and told police that he was part of a group called "Southern Slaves" that allegedly "actively recruits people to violently protest the government."

Anyone with information of suspects who have vandalized business or vehicles is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.