Man Arrested for Voyeurism in Dolphin Mall Bathroom

A man is facing a voyeurism charge after police say he peeked through a crack in the door of a bathroom stall at Dolphin Mall.

Ruben Dario Cariascastaneda, 42, was arrested at the Miami mall Monday night, according to an arrest report.

The report said the alleged victim had gone into a bathroom stall and sat down when he noticed someone looking at him through a crack in the door.

The victim yelled at the man to stop but instead the man winked at the victim then pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks to the victim, the report said.

The victim reported the incident to security, who later found Cariascastaneda sitting on a bench.

Cariascastaneda was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.