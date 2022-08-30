Man Arrested in $1 Robbery Shooting in Miami Beach Charged in Separate Violent Robbery

A man accused of shooting a student during a $1 robbery in Miami Beach is now facing charges in a separate violent robbery.

Ranier Figueroa, 25, was arrested back on Aug. 18 in connection with the July 21 shooting and robbery.

Miami-Dade Corrections

But a new arrest report said Figueroa is facing a strongarm robbery charge in connection with a July 16 incident.

According to the report, the victim was walking in the 600 block of 7th Street shortly before 2 a.m. when surveillance cameras captured Figueroa approaches him from behind and punches him with a closed fist.

The video showed the victim falling to the ground as Figueroa repeatedly punched and kicked him, the report said.

Figuero grabbed the victim's bag containing his cellphone, credit cards and cash and fled the scene, the report said.

The victim, who suffered multiple injuries to his face and body, walked to Miami Beach Police Headquarters to report the crime.

Five days after that robbery, Figueroa is accused of shooting an architecture student after robbing him of $1, police said.

Police say they arrested a man who shot a student over $1 in Miami Beach. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Police said the victim and his friend were sitting on the front steps of a building on the 1000 block of 8th Street near Michigan Court when the suspect walked past them and asked for a dollar.

As they tried to give him a dollar, the suspect pulled out a gun with a laser and demanded everything, police said. He then shot the victim and stole $1 from him before he stole the friend’s wallet and ran away.

Figueroa, of Hialeah, was later captured at the Miami Springs Extended Stay America hotel on Aug. 18.

He faces attempted murder and armed robbery charges in the July 21 incident, and remained behind bars without bond Tuesday.