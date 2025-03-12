Man arrested in 2014 kidnapping and rape of woman in wooded area in Miami: Police

More than a decade after a woman was abducted and violently raped in a wooded area in Miami, police said they're arrested the man they believe is responsible.

Julio Alvarenga, now 49, was arrested Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and strongarm robbery in the Jan. 1, 2014 crime, Miami Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was on her way to work and walking to a train station when she was attacked in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

She said she was dragged into a wooded area where she was repeatedly punched as she tried to yell for help then raped by the man, the report said.

After a 90-minute ordeal, she was eventually able to get away and call police, the report said.

The victim was treated and DNA taken from a rape kit matched Alvarenga in January, the report said.

He was arrested and was in the process of being booked into jail on Wednesday.

"This case highlights the department's commitment to solving crimes and holding perpetrators accountable," the department said in a statement. "The Miami Police Department urges anyone with information about this case or other crimes to come forward and report it to the Special Victims unit at 305-603-6300."