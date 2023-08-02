Man arrested in Alabama in fatal June shooting in Pompano Beach: BSO

A man accused of gunning down another man in Pompano Beach over repayment of a debt has been arrested in Alabama, authorities said.

David Alfonso Sosa, 20, is facing a murder charge in the June 30 shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Dixie Highway West, where responding deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was hospitalized but survived. Their identities haven't been released.

Shortly after the killing, BSO released a surveilalnce image of the suspect wanted in the murder.

Investigators later learned Sosa killed the man over the repayment of a debt, officials said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on July 24 by authorities in Mobile, Alabama, officials said.

Sosa, of Pompano Beach, is expected to be extradited to Broward to face the murder charge.