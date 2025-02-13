Palm Beach County

Man arrested in ‘ambush' murder of Palm Beach deputy outside his home: Sheriff

Kevin Bennette, 32, was arrested Thursday in the killing of Deputy Basil Powell, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in the murder of an off-duty Palm Beach corrections deputy who was shot and killed outside his home earlier this week, authorities said.

Kevin Bennette, 32, was arrested Thursday in the killing of Deputy Basil Powell, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said Bennette was arrested with Powell's handcuffs.

Powell, who had served the agency for three years, was "targeted and ambushed while returning home" Monday evening, authorities said. He was 39.

Bradshaw said Powell had been dating Bennette's ex-girlfriend.

"I think that he was extremely agitated over that and upset and that's why he decided to kill our deputy," Bradshaw told reporters Thursday afternoon. "Sometimes we make bad choices in our life but that doesn't excuse the fact that he doesn't have the right to kill anybody over a bad relationship."

Investigators are working to connect DNA evidence from the crime to Bennette and have other forensic evidence, Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said Bennette is expected to face a first-degree murder charge. He has a violent criminal record that includes arrests for domestic battery, burglary and theft, and false imprisonment, the sheriff added.

Powell was assigned to the West Corrections Center, having been hired in October 2021, the sheriff's office said.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFlorida
