Man Arrested in Antisemitic Attack on Cyclist in Dania Beach That Was Caught on Camera: BSO

A man who was caught on camera attacking a bicyclist and calling him an antisemitic slur in Dania Beach earlier this month has been arrested, authorities said.

Tevin Grant, 28, was arrested Tuesday and faces one count of aggravated assault in the Feb. 7 incident, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The Broward State Attorney's Office will determine whether he will face a hate crime enhancement.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Stirling Road and was captured by a surveillance camera.

The victim told detectives he was talking on the phone in Hebrew while riding his bicycle when a man called him an antisemitic slur and punched him in the face, causing him to fall off his bike.

In the video, the victim is seen getting up from the fall and the suspect approaches him again before walking away.

The victim was hospitalized with several injuries after the attack, detectives said.

Authorities also provided cellphone video showing the attacker getting into a verbal altercation with several workers in the area who witnessed the attack, but he eventually left.

Grant wasn't listed in jail records and attorney information wasn't available.