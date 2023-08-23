Man arrested in armed kidnapping and sex battery in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale and sexually battering her while he drove around with her for hours has been arrested, police said.

Louvensky Accime, 24, is facing two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery-carjacking, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday.

The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 in the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office Louvensky Accime

According to an arrest report, a man and woman were sitting in a car when they were approached by an armed man who opened a car door and demaned their belongings.

The gunman forced them to stay in the car and wouldn't allow them to leave, and said he would kill them if they didn't comply, the report said.

The male victim was forced to drive but jumped from the moving vehicle and was able to get away, the report said.

The car crashed into a pole but the suspect got into the driver's seat and fled with the female victim, the report said.

The suspect allegedly drove the victim around for two hours, threatening her and even pistol-whipping her in the head, which caused her to temporarily lose consciousness, the report said.

At one point, the gunman stopped at an ATM in an attempt to withdraw money from the woman's account, police said. When he was unsuccessful, he became "extremely violent," grabbing her anbd choking her, the report said.

Police said the man sexually battered the woman before leaving the vehicle, which allowed the woman to get in the driver's seat and flee.

Officers later found her alone in the car on southbound Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard after she called 911.

"It went on for approximately two hours in length, and it was an ordeal for her to say the least," Fort Lauderdale Police Det. Jennifer Saint Jean said after the incident.

Police investigated the incident for several days and released surveillance images and a sketch in the case.

Fort Lauderdale Police A surveillance image and a sketch show a man wanted in a kidnapping and sexual battery in Fort Lauderdale.

Accime was later identified as the suspect, and was picked out of a phone lineup by one of the victims, the report said.

Police said Accime had been arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Aug. 15 on unrelated charges.

Accime remained behind bars Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney informatin wasn't available.

Police had initially believed that Accime might be linked to a second armed carjacking that happened on Aug. 18 in the same area as the Aug. 12 incident, but determined he was behind bars at the time.