Man arrested in armed kidnapping, attempted sex battery of homeless woman in Miami

A man has been arrested in the violent armed kidnapping and attempted sexual battery of a homeless woman in Miami, and police believe there could be more victims.

Rodney Joseph, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges of armed kidnapping, attempted armed sexual battery and aggravated assault with a firearm, Miami Police officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rodney Joseph

Police said the victim was in the area of 3rd Avenue and Northwest 16th Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached by Joseph, who was driving a silver SUV and offered her a ride to a homeless shelter.

The 40-year-old victim, who didn't know Joseph, accepted the ride but realized Joseph was not driving towards the shelter, and tried to get out of the SUV.

Joseph offered the victim money in exchange for her exposing herself but when she refused, he held the car door shut and started to punch her and choke her, an arrest report said.

He then pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't expose herself, the report said.

The victim complied but when Joseph tried to sexually batter her, she was able to fight him off and get out of the SUV, and ran to a nearby gas station for help, the report said.

On Wednesday, the victim identified Joseph as her attacker in a photo lineup, the report said.

Joseph was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police are still investigating and said detectives believe there are other vulnerable, homeless female victims that may have been preyed upon by Joseph offering help to get them to a homeless shelter while wearing medical scrubs type clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.