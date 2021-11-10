Miami Beach

Man Arrested in Attempted Sex Assault in Miami Beach

Police said surveillance footage led them to 31-year-old suspect Kyandre Lotorin Johnson

A man has been arrested in an attempted sex assault in Miami Beach that police said was caught on camera.

Kyandre Lotorin Johnson, 31, was arrested Tuesday on attempted sex battery and false imprisonment charges in the incident.

According to an arrest report, Johnson had approached the victim on the boardwalk near 23rd Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday and started a conversation with her.

About eight minutes into the conversation, Johnson suddenly grabbed the victim and lifted her off the ground, the covered her mouth and carried her onto a walkway that leads to the beach, the report said.

When she started screaming for help, Johnson threw her to the ground and put his hand around her neck and started choking her, the report said.

Johnson tried to sexuall assault the victim but was unable to do so, and he fled the area, the report said.

The report said the entire incident was captured on city-owned surveillance cameras.

Officers and detectives viewed the footage, and several of them recognized Johnson as the suspect, the report said.

When investigators found Johnson on Tuesday, they showed him a photo from before the incident and he identified himself in the photo, the report said.

Johnson was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

