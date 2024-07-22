Man arrested in battery of woman riding bicycle on Key Biscayne: Police

A man has been arrested in the assault of a woman on a bicycle on Key Biscayne earlier this month, police said.

Andrew Deon Cobb, 54, is facing a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in the July 7 incident, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andrew Cobb

According to police, the victim, 56-year-old Maria Galleguillo, was riding her bike on the bicycle path on Crandon Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. when she approached Cobb in an attempt to pass him.

That's when Cobb swung his arm while holding a water bottle, hitting Galleguillo in the face and causing her to fall and become injured, police said.

Another cyclist saw the incident and called police, but Cobb fled the scene, police said.

Before he fled, Cobb told the witness, "you have to share the road, I've been hit by you guys before," an arrest report said.

Detectives were able to identify Cobb as a suspect, and officials said he gave a full confession.

Cobb was booked into jail on Monday, and was expected to appear in bond court. Attorney information wasn't available.