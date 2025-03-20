Man arrested in Brickell building indecent exposure, attack on woman walking dog

A Miami man wanted in connection with a frightening indecent exposure incident at a Brickell building has been arrested in that case and a separate attack on a woman who was walking her dog, police said.

Ismael Antonio Aburto, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges including burglary, stalking, indecent exposure, battery and battery by strangulation, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The indecent exposure incident happened back on March 2 at the Maizon Brickell building at 221 Southwest 12th Street.

According to an arrest report, Aburto followed a resident into the building and got into an elevator with her.

The alert woman later told NBC6 she noticed something was off with the man during a brief encounter in the elevator.

"He wasn't responding to anything I was saying when I was asking whether or not he had a key fob," said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. "He was just kind of looking at me. He had his hand in his pocket. We're not sure exactly sure what he was holding, whether that was a weapon or whatever the case was."

The woman said she followed her instincts and left the elevator before going up to her floor.

Aburto also left the elevator and lingered in the hallway, watching the woman for about 20 minutes, the report said.

That's when he approached the office of the building manager and exposed himself and started masturbating while staring at her, the report said.

Police later released surveillance images of the suspect, who fled the building.

But just days after the indecent exposure incident, on March 11, Aburto allegedly attacked a woman who was walking her dog, an arrest report said.

The woman said she was on the boardwalk between 400 Southeast 2nd Avenue and 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way when a man, later identified as Aburto, approached her from behind and put her in a choke hold, the report said.

The woman said she was punched in the face by the man and about to lose consciousness but was able to bite his arm and push him off her and he fled, the report said.

The woman later picked Aburto out of a photo lineup as the man who attacked her, the report said.

Aburto was arrested Wednesday by Miami Police's Felony Apprehension Team before he was booked into jail.

Records showed he was already out on bond on a grand theft of a vehicle case.