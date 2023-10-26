Man arrested in Brickell incident caught on camera that left girlfriend shot in chest

A man is facing charges in connection with a wild incident in Brickell earlier this week that was caught on camera and left his girlfriend shot in the chest, police said.

Angel Antonio Arteaga-Abreu, 41, was arrested Wednesday on charges including shooting or throwing a deadly missile, giving false information on a sworn statement and criminal mischief, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Angel Antonio Arteaga-Abreu

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Street and South Miami Avenue.

According to an arrest report, two people had been inside the nearby Corner Club when they were involved in an argument with several people.

They were asked to leave the club by security and walked to a nearby parking lot to leave.

As they tried to leave, their red Toyota 4-Runner SUV was surrounded by a group of men who started to kick and hit the vehicle with beer bottles and bricks, the report said.

Video obtained by NBC6 showed the crowd attacking the vehicle before the driver sped away through the crowd.

FULL VIDEO: Cellphone video captures the moments an SUV plowed into a crowd in a Brickell parking lot before a man fired a gun Sun. Oct 22, 2023.

Before the SUV takes off, a man in a black shirt is seen running up to the SUV and firing a gunshot.

The driver of the SUV, which was found with a broken rear window and multiple other damages, later told police he drove off because he was in fear for his life and the life of the person he was with, the report said.

After the SUV left, Arteaga-Abreu's girlfriend was found lying by the parking lot shot in the chest.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Arteaga-Abreu was interviewed Sunday by detectives and told them he wasn't involved in the attack on the SUV and didn't know who shot his girlfriend, the report said.

But on Wednesday morning, investigators went to the hospital to speak with the girlfriend and showed her video of the incident.

She identified Arteaga-Abreu in the video as a man who was punching, kicking and throwing rocks at the SUV, the report said.

"She also saw him standing behind the male discharging a firearm," the report said.

"She appeared to be surprised the defendant acted the way he did because he was not involved in the incident inside of the club and he had no reason to attack the vehicle," the report said. "She believed everything occurred because the defendant was heavily intoxicated."

Arteaga-Abreu, of Kissimmee, was booked into jail, where his bond was set at $13,500. Attorney information wasn't available.

The shooting is one of several recent violent incidents in the same Brickell area that led to an emergency meeting of city officials Wednesday night.

A representative of the Corner Club released a new statement on the incident Thursday.

“We want to clarify again that the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning was not inside our facilities. It was in the front parking lot. However, we will take measures to support the safety of our community and our neighborhood. We are going to have police inside our club and in the front parking lot. The city will install cameras in the area and increase police presence in the area," the statement read. "Today and always we will work to support taking care of our people since maintaining security in our facilities and their surroundings is our highest priority.”