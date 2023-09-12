Man arrested in brutal stabbing attack of woman in Pompano Beach that was caught on camera

A man had been arrested in connection with the brutal stabbing and beating of a woman in Pompano Beach that was caught on camera, authorities said.

Andrew Frazer, 41, was arrested Monday in the Aug. 15 attack that left the woman critically Injured, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The incident happened in broad daylight near the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Surveillance footage showed the woman walking when a suspect, Frazer, runs up and approaches her from behind, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Andrew Frazer

The man then stabbed and beat the woman before running back to his vehicle and fleeing, officials said.

The woman, whose identity wasn't released, was hospitalized with a stab wound and multiple broken bones, BSO said.

Within days, detectives received information that identified Frazer as the man in the video, officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Broward jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Officials didn't release a possible motive for the attack.