Man Arrested in Burglary at Office of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes

Christian Cabello-Diaz, 26, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief, an arrest report said

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the district office of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Christian Cabello-Diaz, 26, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief, an arrest report said.

According to the report, an employee had parked a City of Miami truck in front of Reyes' office on Southwest 32nd Avenue on Friday.

When the employee returned Monday, they noticed scratch marks on the driver's side window of the truck.

The employee reviewed surveillance footage that showed a person trying to open the door to the commissioner's office.

When the person was unsuccessful, they made their way to the truck, grabbed a shovel and jammed it into the truck's window, the report said.

The person was unable to get into the truck and left the area. Nothing was stolen, the report said.

Detectives were able to gather fingerprints from the scene which matched Cabello-Diaz, the report said.

In addition, an officer who'd previously arrested Cabello-Diaz recognized him from the surveillance footage, the report said.

Cabello-Diaz was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held on $5,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The report didn't indicate a possible motive for the incident, which happened just days after Reyes said his office at Miami City Hall was burglarized.

“If they were looking for something, the only thing that they have to do is ask. My life is an open book. I have nothing to hide," Reyes said after the city hall break-in.

