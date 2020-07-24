coconut grove

Man Arrested in Coconut Grove Murder

By Claudia DoCampo

A South Florida man faced a judge on Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in Coconut Grove.

Dehjahn Swain, 27, is in jail facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 15 detectives found the body of a man who was shot several times inside an apartment at 3395 Grand Avenue in Coconut Grove.

Kennedy Lochart was immediately transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after.

As the investigation continued, detectives talked to some witnesses who heard gunshots and saw Swain standing by the victim’s body.

Swain is now being held in jail without a bond. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

