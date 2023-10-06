Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that left man fighting for his life in Miramar

Authorities say they have successfully tracked down the man responsible for a March hit-and-run crash that left a man fighting for his life in Miramar.

Jahmaar Williams was crossing the street in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road when he was struck by a car around 1:40 a.m. back on Mar. 4.

The driver then fled the scene and Williams, 31, was taken to a local hospital with critically injuries.

After authorities spent months investigating, talking to witnesses and reviewing videos from nearby businesses, police say the man arrested in connection with the crime knew he was suspected in the incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Thursday night, police say Tremaine Herbert turned himself in.

Police say Herbert was driving a BMW and parts from the car were found at the scene. Most helpful in identifying the model of the car,

Although Williams used to live in South Florida, his medical needs are tremendous. So now, he’s living back with his mother in Texas.

Now seven months into his recovery, Williams is still unable to walk or speak, according to his mother Eleska Moore.

"Yes, I’m glad that he is arrested, but it does not change the situation with my son," said Moore. "My son is still not able to walk yet he still not able to talk yet he’s still not able to stand he is still basically bedridden."