Man Arrested in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale

The Broward Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to the road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November.

According to officials, deputies arrested 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines.

The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.

The preschool teacher who died in a road rage shooting on I-95 was remembered as very loving towards her students. NBC 6's Sheli Muñiz reports

According to BSO, on Sunday, November. 27, shortly before 9 p.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene where they found two victims, Estevez and her boyfriend, who were shot while driving on the interstate.

The two victims were transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed, a newer model white BMW 840i series side-swiped the victims’ Nissan Sentra. At that point, Williams allegedly fired a gun and shot both victims. Estevez's boyfriend sustained injuries that were not life threatening, but Estevez died from her injuries.

A third victim, a juvenile woman who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified at a nearby hospital and had also sustained injuries that were not life threatening. Detectives believed the same BMW was also involved in this shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

The investigation was turned over to BSO’s Homicide Unit

Williams was booked into the BSO Main Jail, facing one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.