Man arrested in connection with baby's body found in Hollywood dumpster

More than two months after a baby's body was discovered in a bag inside a dumpster in Hollywood, police have arrested a man in connection with the case.

Terence Briggance Warren, 59, was arrested Thursday by Hollywood Police on charges of transporting or disposing of a human body without a permit, and failing to report a death to the medical examiner, an arrest affidavit said.

Broward County Sheriff Terence Briggance Warren

According to the affidavit, the body was found inside a resuable Aldi bag inside the dumpster outside an apartment building in the 1700 block of Rodman Street the morning of Jan. 8.

An official from a roofing company notified police in a 911 call that one of his employees had found the body.

"One of my job sites, we're a roofing company, we have found a child in a dumpster," the man says in the call. "Child, a kid, a human."

According to the affidavit, authorities responded and pronounced the baby, a boy, dead at the scene.

The affidavit noted the baby "appeared to be in a healthy condition without any apparent signs of trauma."

The heavily redacted affidavit doesn't explain Warren's connection with the baby, but said he failed to report the baby's death to the medical examiner the day before, Jan. 7, and transported or disposed of the body without a permit.