Man arrested in Coral Gables hit-and-run that injured juvenile on bicycle: Police

A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run in Coral Gables that left a juvenile injured over the weekend.

Carlos Alberto Abreu Mendez, 38, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and not having a valid driver's license following the incident that happened shortly before noon on Saturday in the area of Mira Flores Avenue and Cocoplum Road, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the juvenile was on a bicycle when he was struck by a black pickup truck while entering a traffic circle.

The juvenile fell to the ground and was bleeding severely from a gash on his left forearm, the report said.

Abreu Mendez initially stopped, but after the juvenile told him "it was my fault" and "I am ok," Abreu Mendez got back in his truck and left, the report said.

The vehicle, a black GMC Sierra pickup, was found a short time later with minor damage to the right rear, and Abreu Mendez was taken into custody, the report said.

Investigators discovered Abreu Mendez had a warrant from St. Lucie County, and the report said he was also cited for not having a valid driver's license.