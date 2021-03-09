Man Arrested in Deadly Double Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

A man has been arrested in a shooting that killed one man and left a woman critically injured in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood early Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 73rd Street, where the victims were found shot inside a dark maroon BMW SUV vehicle.

The suspect, 28-year-old Vincent Alexander, allegedly shot both victims and fled the scene on foot, only to return to his home where family members reported him to the police.

Officials said the male victim, Ivan Horta, suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, Stephanie Cambridge, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Courtesy Family of Ivan Horta

Officials said shortly before 7 a.m., officers took Alexander into custody near an apartment near the 2100 block of Northwest 74th Street.

Alexander, who is a relative of Cambridge, was being questioned to determine whether he was involved, officials said. Police say an argument between the shooter and the victims led to the incident taking place.

Alexander has since been arrested and was then transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.