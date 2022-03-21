Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Barber Shop

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday near a barber shop in Miami Gardens that killed one man and landed another man behind bars.

47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler faces two charges, including second-degree murder, and is being held without bond.

Officers arrived at the scene located in a plaza at the 18300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Miami Gardens Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the man's identity at this time.

Buttler was found at the scene and held down by a witness until police arrived and took him into custody. Witnesses told police Buttler had fired multiple shots while talking to the victim.

Buttler later told police he owned a car dealership and the victim had stolen a Range Rover from him. Buttler claimed he went to the shop attempting to ask for the money owed to him when the victim reached for a black pouch.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.