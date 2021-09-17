Man Arrested in Deadly SW Miami-Dade Crash That Killed Teacher, 2 Others

Police have arrested a man they said was behind the wheel of a SUV that slammed into a car last month in Southwest Miami-Dade, killing all three people inside including a Miami teacher.

24-year-old Rodney Rodriguez was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of grand theft for the August 31st incident.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue, where a grey KIA crashed into a pole after it was struck by a white Range Rover police say was driven by Rodriguez.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over the Range Rover for speeding on the Palmetto Expressway when it pulled off onto Sunset Drive at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the KIA was ejected and died at the scene. Two passengers in the car also died at the scene. They were later identified as 51-year-old Adalberto Cereijo, 49-year-old Karina Diaz Chacon and 75-year-old Elena Diaz.

NBC 6's Carolina Peguero is in Kendall where beloved teacher, Karina Diaz as well as her husband and mother have been identified in the deadly crash.

Diaz Chacon was a teacher for nine years at The Creative Learning Center in Miami, where she taught toddlers, the school confirmed.

"Ms. Karina was a passionate toddler teacher. Not many can handle working with 2-year-olds," said program director Emilu Alvarez. "She gave the children the foundation of what they needed to continue to their next developmental level. She did this with love and respect to each child’s needs and individuality. Our school is in mourning."

Rodriguez was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center, with police saying he was believed to be driving under the influence.