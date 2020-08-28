Florida

Man Arrested in Deaths of Florida Teen Boys: Sheriff

The mother of Robert Baker, 12 and Tayten Baker, 14, found their bodies when she woke up on Wednesday morning, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said

By Associated Press

First Coast News

A man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two northeast Florida boy, sheriff's officials said late Thursday.

The mother of Robert Baker, 12 and Tayten Baker, 14, found their bodies when she woke up on Wednesday morning, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. A younger sibling was not harmed.

Mark Wilson Jr., who is well-known to the family, was taken to jail and is awaiting a first appearance hearing, officials said. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

A news conference is planned for Friday morning.

An autopsy confirmed the deaths as homicides, investigators said.

The boys' father is a long-distance truck driver and was not home at the time, officials said. The family had recently moved to the area.

Putnam County is located south of Jacksonville.

