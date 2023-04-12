Man Arrested in December Crash That Killed Bicyclist in North Lauderdale

A man accused of speeding over 90 mph before hitting and killing a bicyclist in North Lauderdale back in December is facing multiple charges.

Katari Allwood, 21, was arrested Tuesday on one count of vehicular homicide and six counts of reckless driving, Broward County jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Katari Allwood

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the intersection of Southwest 81st Avenue and Southwest 11th Street in North Lauderdale.

According to an arrest report, Allwood was driving a BMW 840i sedan at "an excessive rate of speed" when he struck the bicyclist at the intersection.

Allwood tried to brake and steered to the right, but went off the roadway and onto the grass swale before the car hit two large utility boxes, the report said.

The car then rolled over, tumbled across the intersection and came to a rest about 386 feet away from the area of the initial collision, the report said.

The bicyclist, whose identity wasn't released, was found about 324 feet from the site of the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the passengers in the BMW were injured and hospitalized, authorities said.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station was analyzed and it was determined the BMW was going over 90 mph before the crash, the report said. The posted speed limit where the crash happened is 40 mph.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said Allwood, of Tamarac, has been cited for speeding multiple times in the past few years, including for driving 116 mph in a 45 mph zone in 2021.

Allwood's defense attorney asked for a low bond, pointing out that Allwood voluntarily surrendered, handed over his passport, and has deep ties to the community.

A judge set Allwood's bond at $150,000 with a GPS monitor, and ordered him not to drive if he posts bond.