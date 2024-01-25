Man arrested in fake attorney scheme that bilked elderly man out of thousands: MDPD

A South Florida man is facing charges after police said he posed as an attorney in a scheme that bilked an elderly man out of thousands of dollars.

Manuel Alfonso Lopez, 36, was arrested earlier this month on charges that include grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Manuel Alfonso Lopez

According to police, Lopez had called the 75-year-old victim back in December claiming to be an attorney and told him his grandson had been involved in a traffic accident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim was told if he paid $8,280, the grandson wouldn't face criminal charges, and was instructed to put the cash in an envelope and give it to a courier.

Lopez then arrived at the victim's home posing as a courier and picked up the money, police said.

The victim was able to take a photo of Lopez, and his wife was also able to take a photo of his license plate, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Police Miami-Dade Police flyer for Manuel Alfonso Lopez

Police were able to track down Lopez, of Oakland Park, and take him into custody.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.