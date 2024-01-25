Miami-Dade County

Man arrested in fake attorney scheme that bilked elderly man out of thousands: MDPD

Manuel Alfonso Lopez, 36, was arrested earlier this month on charges that include grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday

By NBC6

NBC 6

A South Florida man is facing charges after police said he posed as an attorney in a scheme that bilked an elderly man out of thousands of dollars.

Manuel Alfonso Lopez, 36, was arrested earlier this month on charges that include grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Manuel Alfonso Lopez

According to police, Lopez had called the 75-year-old victim back in December claiming to be an attorney and told him his grandson had been involved in a traffic accident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim was told if he paid $8,280, the grandson wouldn't face criminal charges, and was instructed to put the cash in an envelope and give it to a courier.

Lopez then arrived at the victim's home posing as a courier and picked up the money, police said.

The victim was able to take a photo of Lopez, and his wife was also able to take a photo of his license plate, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Police
Miami-Dade Police flyer for Manuel Alfonso Lopez

Police were able to track down Lopez, of Oakland Park, and take him into custody.

Local

Ron DeSantis 1 hour ago

WATCH: DeSantis makes 1st public remarks in South Florida since dropping presidential bid

Miami 4 hours ago

Man dies after he's found shot at Miami apartment building

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiamiOakland Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us