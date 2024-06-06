Florida Keys

Man arrested in fatal 2008 beating of woman in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Keith Devon White, 31, was charged with murder Wednesday in the killing of 48-year-old Beth Neumeier, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

More than 16 years after a woman was found beaten to death in the Florida Keys, authorities believe they've found her killer.

Keith Devon White, 31, was charged with murder Wednesday in the killing of 48-year-old Beth Neumeier, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Neumeier was found beaten to death on May 4, 2008, near 24th Street in Marathon.

Keith Devon White
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Keith Devon White
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

White's arrest was made after an intensive investigation by the sheriff's office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office, officials said.

The arrest was made possible with DNA evidence and interviews, officials said.

"This is another example of the partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office, FDLE and the State Attorney’s Office," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "We never give up on these cases and we will continue to seek justice no matter how long it takes."

Local

Coral Gables 56 mins ago

2 dead, 1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Coral Gables

Russia 2 hours ago

Russian warships headed to Caribbean as tensions rise over Ukraine: US officials

White, of Marathon, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMonroe County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us