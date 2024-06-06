Man arrested in fatal 2008 beating of woman in Florida Keys: Sheriff

More than 16 years after a woman was found beaten to death in the Florida Keys, authorities believe they've found her killer.

Keith Devon White, 31, was charged with murder Wednesday in the killing of 48-year-old Beth Neumeier, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Neumeier was found beaten to death on May 4, 2008, near 24th Street in Marathon.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Keith Devon White

White's arrest was made after an intensive investigation by the sheriff's office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office, officials said.

The arrest was made possible with DNA evidence and interviews, officials said.

"This is another example of the partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office, FDLE and the State Attorney’s Office," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "We never give up on these cases and we will continue to seek justice no matter how long it takes."

White, of Marathon, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.