Man arrested in fatal 2023 shooting near Hallandale Beach school

Nearly a year after a man was fatally gunned down near a Hallandale Beach school, authorities have arrested the man who they believe is responsible for the killing.

Joseph Jules Arriaga-Lisier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the May 4, 2023 killing of Eugene Torres, Broward jail and criminal court records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Joseph Jules Arriaga-Lisier

The shooting happened near the 900 block of Southwest 8th Street, not far from Gulfstream Academy.

Officers who responded to the scene found the 41-year-old Torres slumped over in the driver's seat of a Chevy Equinox with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to an arrest report, a witness saw the two men arguing then saw Arriaga-Lisier pull out and gun and open fire six to eight times at Torres.

Torres got into the Equinox and reversed quickly before crashing into a curb, the witness said.

The witness added that Arriaga-Lisier went into his nearby home and came back out without the gun, mentioning something about "self defense," the report said.

Records showed a warrant was issued for Arriaga-Lisier's arrest last month.

He was booked into jail Tuesday and was being held on a $100,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.