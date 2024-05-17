Man arrested in fatal 2023 shooting of teen skateboarder in Miami Gardens

Nearly a year after a teen skateboarder was gunned down on a Miami Gardens street, a man allegedly responsible for his killing has been arrested.

Rashad Bernard White, 34, was arrested Thursday on a second-degree murder charge in the July 11, 2023 shooting of 18-year-old Jacob Alexander Zamora, authorities said.

Zamora had been found shot in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 167th Street, not far from the Palmetto Expressway.

He was airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rashad Bernard White

Investigators found Zamora's skateboard, phone and personal belongings, along with a spent 9mm casing, at the scene.

Surveillance video from a local business showed the victim skateboarding on Northwest 167th Street and either grabbing or tapping the suspect's car as he passed by, an arrest report said.

At one point Zamora crossed in front of the suspect's car and the suspect swerved toward the victim, the report said.

Another video found by detectives showed Zamora holding his skateboard and backing away from the suspect, who was armed and pointing his gun at the victim, the report said.

Zamora was holding his skateboard in front of him as a shield when the suspect fired at the victim, hitting him in the torso, the report said.

The suspect then got back in his car and left.

Photos released by police showed the suspect holding a gun with what appears to be an extended magazine and aiming it.

Another driver who witnessed the incident gave police the suspect's license plate number, and police tracked down the car, which was registered to White, the report said.

Officers stopped the car, which was being driven by a friend of White, and found a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine on the floorboard, the report said.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers The Crime Stoppers flyer for Jacob Zamora

White and his attorney met with investigators the day after the shooting, where White provided his cellphone number, the report said.

White's shoes, which matched ones seen in one of the videos from the crime, were confiscated, the report said.

The report said cell site data showed White's phone was near the scene and left the area around the time of the shooting, the report said.

And the person who'd been driving White's car identified him in the video of the incident and recognized the shooter's shoes as White's, the report said.

White was taken into custody on Thursday but refused to speak with detectives before he was booked into jail, the report said.