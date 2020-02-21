Man Arrested in Fatal Riviera Beach Funeral Shooting

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a shootout outside a Riviera Beach church following a funeral that left two people dead and a third injured earlier this month.

Derrick Eugene Peoples, 19, was arrested on a first-degree murder with a firearm charge in the Feb. 1 shooting outside Victory City Church, officials said.

Riviera Beach Police officials said a funeral had just ended at the church when gunfire erupted outside. Royce Freeman, 47, and 15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a student at Deerfield Beach High School and member of the football team, were killed in the shooting. A woman was also shot but survived.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage showed a large crowd outside the church when a car arrived and an argument ensued. The footage showed Freeman in a physical altercation with Jackson before Jackson is seen falling to the ground and Freeman is seen holding a firearm.

The footage later showed Peoples walking toward Freeman and picking up an item believed to be Freeman's firearm, the report said. Peoples appeared to be "racking the firearm and reaching in towards Freeman with one hand" as he took a shooting stance with his back to the camera, the report said.

Freeman was later found with four gunshot wounds, including one to the head that "appears to be consistent to a close encounter execution style gunshot wound," the report said.

An investigator later identified Peoples as the suspect in the video, the report said.

Peoples, of Lake Worth, was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Friday, where he was being held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.